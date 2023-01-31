Brokerages Set Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) PT at $23.00

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco de Chile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Price Performance

BCH stock opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $22.74.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $536.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.85 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 35.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

