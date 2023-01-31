Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Raised to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.05% from the stock’s previous close.

CZR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.22. 614,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.81. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,223.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,419 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 49.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,460,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,651,000 after buying an additional 1,143,332 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 121.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after buying an additional 1,083,789 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,323,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,560,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

