Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Raised to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.05% from the stock’s previous close.

CZR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.22. 614,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.81. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,223.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,419 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 49.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,460,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,651,000 after buying an additional 1,143,332 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 121.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after buying an additional 1,083,789 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,323,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,560,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.