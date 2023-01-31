Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at Cowen

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GOOS. CSFB dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Canada Goose to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canada Goose to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$31.90.

TSE:GOOS opened at C$30.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.77. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of C$20.01 and a 52 week high of C$43.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.22.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Blackford sold 1,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.75, for a total value of C$27,745.72.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

