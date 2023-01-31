Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,137,300 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 1,944,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 737.0 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDPYF shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.97. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $45.00.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.
