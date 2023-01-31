Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$66.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CM shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “neutral” rating and set a C$66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM opened at C$59.71 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$53.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.2300001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.95%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

