Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CDUAF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian Utilities from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

CDUAF stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $32.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

