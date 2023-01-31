Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.12 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 47.69% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Capital Southwest Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of CSWC traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.80. 73,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,494. The company has a market cap of $584.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.11. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $18.52.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 420.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 755,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 610,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 46,689 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSWC shares. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.