Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Trading 4.8% Higher

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.61. 53,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 344,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Cara Therapeutics Trading Up 7.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $639.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.13% and a negative net margin of 224.51%. Research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $39,512.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,233 shares of company stock valued at $258,768 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $24,171,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $7,105,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 9,107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 277,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 274,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 16.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 273,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 49.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 260,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

