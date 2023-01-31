Cardano (ADA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $464.32 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion and $464.32 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001676 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,584.66 or 0.06859630 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00084650 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00028474 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00057915 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009980 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001039 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00025877 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000798 BTC.
About Cardano
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,413,306,355 coins and its circulating supply is 34,593,679,000 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.