Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Chalice Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:CGMLF opened at $4.53 on Friday. Chalice Mining has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32.
About Chalice Mining
