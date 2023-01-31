Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 985,500 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 914,300 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 295,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $36.52 on Tuesday, reaching $1,646.38. 274,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,682. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,754.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,494.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,529.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,510.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,814.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

