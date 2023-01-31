Citigroup Lowers Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $488.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $544.00 to $488.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $478.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE NOC opened at $439.28 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $364.62 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.86. The firm has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

