Citigroup Lowers Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target to $95.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.94.

WOLF opened at $73.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.74. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $58.07 and a twelve month high of $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.31 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 27.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wolfspeed by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Wolfspeed by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

