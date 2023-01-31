Citizens National Bank Trust Department Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.4% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $7,575,000. Arnhold LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.94.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 568,963 shares of company stock valued at $58,033,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.50. 1,083,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,294,529. The stock has a market cap of $270.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.04. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

