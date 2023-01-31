Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 1,879 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.7% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,709 shares of company stock worth $3,734,841. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,220,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

