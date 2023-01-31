Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG) Senior Officer Angus Cole Purchases 2,500 Shares

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Angus Cole bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$72.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$181,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,198,250.

Clairvest Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE CVG traded down C$1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$72.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$73.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$71.85. Clairvest Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$55.00 and a 1 year high of C$80.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$2.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$71.76 million during the quarter.

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

