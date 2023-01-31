Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 1,400 ($17.29) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.44) to GBX 1,100 ($13.59) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.83) to GBX 950 ($11.73) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,236 ($15.26).

Close Brothers Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 962 ($11.88) on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 872 ($10.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,339 ($16.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 874.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,054.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,037.90.

Insider Activity

About Close Brothers Group

In related news, insider Tracey Graham bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 963 ($11.89) per share, for a total transaction of £9,630 ($11,893.29). In related news, insider Tracey Graham bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 963 ($11.89) per share, for a total transaction of £9,630 ($11,893.29). Also, insider Mike Morgan bought 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($13.52) per share, with a total value of £22,721.25 ($28,061.32). Insiders bought 3,116 shares of company stock worth $3,279,626 in the last three months.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

