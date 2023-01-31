Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,897.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Cloudflare Trading Up 5.9 %
NET stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,708,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,971. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average of $53.27. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $132.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $253.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.13.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
