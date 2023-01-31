Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,897.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cloudflare Trading Up 5.9 %

NET stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,708,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,971. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average of $53.27. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $132.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $253.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.