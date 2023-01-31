Coin98 Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.52 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $60.52 million and approximately $84.40 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.09 or 0.01362514 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007453 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00015075 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00039502 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000584 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000435 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.72 or 0.01633347 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

