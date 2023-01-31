Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Short Interest Up 5.1% in January

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

CBSH traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $65.75. 40,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,357. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.42. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $59.81 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have commented on CBSH. StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 2,104 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $156,158.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,149,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,333,257.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 2,104 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $156,158.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,149,734 shares in the company, valued at $85,333,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,204,220 shares in the company, valued at $85,812,717.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,466 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 13,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.