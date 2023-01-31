Comparing Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) & Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Federal has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.8% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Washington Federal shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Washington Federal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerant Bancorp $368.46 million 2.55 $63.31 million $1.85 15.05 Washington Federal $732.73 million 3.16 $236.33 million $3.84 9.23

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and Washington Federal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than Amerant Bancorp. Washington Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Amerant Bancorp and Washington Federal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerant Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Washington Federal 0 1 2 0 2.67

Amerant Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.33%. Washington Federal has a consensus target price of $43.33, suggesting a potential upside of 22.20%. Given Washington Federal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Washington Federal is more favorable than Amerant Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and Washington Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerant Bancorp 26.80% 10.08% 0.88% Washington Federal 32.70% 13.60% 1.28%

Summary

Washington Federal beats Amerant Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. In addition, the company offers trust and estate planning products and services to high-net-worth customers, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, it provides debit and credit cards, night depositories, direct deposits, cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, letters of credit, and treasury management services, including wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services; derivative instruments; and online and mobile banking, account balances, statements and other documents, online transfers and bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements services, as well as automated teller machines, and banking by mobile devices, telephone, and mail. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 24 banking centers comprising 17 in Florida and 7 in Texas. It also operates loan production offices in Tampa, Florida. The company was formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation and changed its name to Amerant Bancorp Inc. in June 2019. Amerant Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc. engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development. The Consumer Loans segment includes single-family-residential mortgage, custom construction, consumer lot loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer. The company was founded on November 15, 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

