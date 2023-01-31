Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $76.14. 154,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,156. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.69. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $80.05.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

