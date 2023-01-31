Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 285 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $461.67. 95,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,950. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.07.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

