Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 285 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $461.67. 95,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,950. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.07.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

