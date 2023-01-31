Counos X (CCXX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $321.28 Million

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Counos X coin can now be bought for approximately $17.93 or 0.00077618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Counos X has a total market capitalization of $321.28 million and $334,714.79 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Counos X has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002887 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.27 or 0.00398998 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,476.73 or 0.28006731 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.48 or 0.00585844 BTC.
Counos X Profile
Counos X’s launch date was June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/counosx. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counos X’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog.
Buying and Selling Counos X
