Cowen Trims Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Target Price to $46.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.48.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Comcast by 2,448.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,320,000 after buying an additional 4,900,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

