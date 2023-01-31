Credit Suisse Group Increases PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $39.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded PagerDuty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.91.

PagerDuty Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of PD opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 0.89. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 38.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 191,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $5,418,374.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,053,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $57,950.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 402,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,663,196.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 191,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $5,418,374.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,053,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 382,836 shares of company stock worth $10,687,017. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 84,873 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth about $3,625,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,034,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,480,000 after purchasing an additional 274,759 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

