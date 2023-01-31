Critical Contrast: Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) & Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Tucows has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.71, indicating that its stock price is 371% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tucows and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows -4.96% -14.33% -2.75% Marathon Digital -179.46% -12.44% -5.71%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Digital 0 5 4 0 2.44

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tucows and Marathon Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Marathon Digital has a consensus price target of $13.11, indicating a potential upside of 82.86%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Tucows.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.2% of Tucows shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Tucows shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tucows and Marathon Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $304.34 million 1.14 $3.36 million ($1.49) -21.67 Marathon Digital $149.61 million 5.60 -$36.17 million ($2.43) -2.95

Tucows has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital. Tucows is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tucows beats Marathon Digital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tucows

Tucows, Inc. is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile Services, The Fiber Internet Services, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services. The Fiber Internet Services segment will contain the operating results of retail Internet access operations. The Domain Services segment includes wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services, and portfolio services derived through OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

