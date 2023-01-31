Dai (DAI) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Dai token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC on exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $5.82 billion and approximately $148.36 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,817,504,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

