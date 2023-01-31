Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2023

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOYGet Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DANOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Danone from €70.00 ($76.09) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale lowered Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Danone from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Danone Stock Performance

Danone stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. Danone has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35.

About Danone

(Get Rating)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.