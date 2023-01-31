Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DANOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Danone from €70.00 ($76.09) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale lowered Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Danone from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Danone Stock Performance

Danone stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. Danone has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

