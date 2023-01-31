Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Up 6.6% in January

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the December 31st total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.2 %

DAR stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.28. The company had a trading volume of 146,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,524. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.04. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 524,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,810,000 after purchasing an additional 417,702 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $1,205,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

