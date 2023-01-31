DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Short Interest Up 9.7% in January

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 857,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 1,388.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in DaVita during the third quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in DaVita during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DVA traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $82.39. 546,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,609. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average is $82.04. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. DaVita has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DaVita will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

