Delaney Dennis R Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Delaney Dennis R bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 434.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $89,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.17.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $62.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average is $69.97. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

