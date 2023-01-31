Delaney Dennis R Takes $1.72 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Delaney Dennis R acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.7% of Delaney Dennis R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $544,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,202 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. HSBC started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.68.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $73.18. 12,163,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,095,539. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.