Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 2,650 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,650 ($32.73) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DGE. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($51.87) price target on Diageo in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.87) to GBX 5,100 ($62.99) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,030 ($49.77) price target on Diageo in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($55.58) price target on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($48.78) price target on Diageo in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,052.86 ($50.05).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,410.50 ($42.12) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,696.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,726.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,067 ($50.23). The company has a market capitalization of £77.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,424.64.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Diageo

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a GBX 30.83 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 52.82%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,734 ($46.12) per share, with a total value of £8,289.48 ($10,237.72). Insiders have purchased a total of 679 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,340 in the last 90 days.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.