Diageo (NYSE:DEO) PT Raised to GBX 5,100 at Barclays

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 5,010 ($61.87) to GBX 5,100 ($62.99) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.03) to GBX 2,750 ($33.96) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,090.00.
Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $171.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.17. Diageo has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $212.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
