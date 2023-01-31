Diageo (NYSE:DEO) PT Raised to GBX 5,100 at Barclays

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 5,010 ($61.87) to GBX 5,100 ($62.99) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.03) to GBX 2,750 ($33.96) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,090.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $171.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.17. Diageo has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $212.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,399,000 after acquiring an additional 139,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,734,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,539,000 after acquiring an additional 64,418 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,705,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,946,000 after buying an additional 23,737 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,703,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,624,000 after buying an additional 32,169 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

