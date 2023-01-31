DigiByte Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $165.42 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,886.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000413 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.17 or 0.00406993 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015358 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.76 or 0.00767783 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00094196 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.13 or 0.00581590 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001049 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00185196 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,986,066,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,982,303,652 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
