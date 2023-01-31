Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Short Interest Update

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,570,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 9,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.73.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $3.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.62. 4,887,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.48.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,428,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,505,566,000 after buying an additional 483,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,596,919,000 after acquiring an additional 165,164 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,358,000 after acquiring an additional 687,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,121,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,814,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

