Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) were down 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.10 and last traded at $62.86. Approximately 419,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,831,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.60.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 123.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 110,682 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

