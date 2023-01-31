Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

DX has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Dynex Capital stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.41. 1,632,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,174. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.60% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $30.53 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 23.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

