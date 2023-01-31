Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.90-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.07 billion-$7.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.76 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.05-0.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.68. 2,424,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,582. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $253,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,732.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,600 shares of company stock worth $4,148,786 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,082 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,725 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 9.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

