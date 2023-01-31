Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.675-1.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.68. 2,424,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,582. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.16.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EA. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.00.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,600 shares of company stock worth $4,148,786. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $350,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,725 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 21.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.