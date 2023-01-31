Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

ENTA opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.48. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.86 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 141.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $1,341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,805 shares in the company, valued at $34,604,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,864,000 after purchasing an additional 103,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,332,000 after acquiring an additional 390,842 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 352,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,274,000 after acquiring an additional 54,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 108,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Featured Articles

