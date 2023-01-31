Energi Hits Market Capitalization of $13.31 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000947 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $13.31 million and $169,867.95 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00084751 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00058518 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009993 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00025942 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000278 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 61,196,807 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.