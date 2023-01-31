Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is Loudon Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Loudon Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 4.1% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 385,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 42,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 84,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $806,000. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 246,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.43. 1,766,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,036,048. The company has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.11. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.90%.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

