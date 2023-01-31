ERC20 (ERC20) 24-Hour Volume Tops $115.38

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $10.51 million and $115.38 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00046844 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030024 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000207 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00018990 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00215951 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002809 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00929218 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $156.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.