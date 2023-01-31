Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading Up 5.2%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) was up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.33. Approximately 54,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 503,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EOLS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.94 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 56.88% and a negative return on equity of 141.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolus by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

