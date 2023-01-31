Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 1.1% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE SPGI traded up $3.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.74. 136,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,654. The stock has a market cap of $120.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $351.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.73. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $423.55.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Argus lowered their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.06.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading

