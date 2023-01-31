Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $32.65 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $32,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.54. 192,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,164. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

