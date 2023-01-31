Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

MLM traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $349.83. The company had a trading volume of 39,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,500. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $406.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.21.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $399.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

