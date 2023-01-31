Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Price Performance

IT traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.21. 29,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $338.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.35. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $342.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.38.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total value of $578,049.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,173,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total value of $578,049.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,173,179.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Further Reading

